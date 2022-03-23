PHOENIX, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In addition to its recent announcement of offering private label services for Ioniplex®, Mineral BioSciences®, a leading manufacturer of fully-soluble, nano bioavailable trace minerals ingredient supplier, is now offering private label services for companies interested in private labeling finished Ionicell® CBD Isolate.
Available in two forms - an all-natural capsule and a liquid that is sugar-free and calorie-free, Ionicell CBD Isolate contains 100% hemp-derived CBD that is paired with a patented fulvic ionic mineral complex, which amplifies the benefits that its ingredients provide. While many CBD products suffer from low bioavailability, Ioniplex's Cellular Infuson Technology® dramatically enhances the benefits of CBD by effectively transporting the right nutrients to the right places within the human body.
In the finished Ionicell CBD Isolate product, on average there is 100 mg of CBD per capsule – providing roughly twice the bioavailability than many of its competitors. The ingredient Ionicell CBD Isolate is an all-natural, highly bioavailable complex that works at the cellular level.
"Private labeling is advantageous to companies, as they do not have to go through the tedious process of creating a new CBD product from start to finish," said Luke Blotsky, CEO of Mineral BioSciences. "We have committed to handling production, bottling, labeling, and packaging the product using a branded label, while our private label customer handles marketing and promotion."
For more information about Ionicell® CBD Isolate, visit https://ionicellcbd.com.
About Mineral BioSciences®
Mineral BioSciences® is a division of the Global Organics Group and is focused on human and animal health and wellness. As one of the largest food-grade fulvic acid manufacturers in the United States, our operation produces our signature ingredient, Ioniplex® in addition to Ionicell® CBD Isolate. Our patented extraction process results in a chemical-free organic product. For more information, visit mineralbiosciences.com.
Media Contact
Ally Bertik, Marketing Maven, 310-994-7381, ally@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Mineral BioSciences