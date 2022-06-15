From operations to extractions, Mineral BioSciences demonstrates the importance of sustainable ingredients
LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a commitment to sustainability at its core, Mineral BioSciences®, a leading manufacturer of fully-soluble, nano bioavailable trace minerals, continues to maintain a holistic circle of sustainable resources in the development of its branded ingredient, Ioniplex®.
Ioniplex is a proprietary fulvic ionic mineral, containing upwards of 65 essential and trace minerals, which are sourced using environmentally conscious methods in locations throughout North America. Ioniplex has the most highly bioavailability, meaning that its formulation is both abundant and eco-friendly. The unique formula consisting of fulvic acid boosts the effectiveness of other ingredients wherever Ioniplex is used, giving the product a wide range of applications ranging from food and beverages, to topicals, skincare products and more.
"Ioniplex has the ability to make any ingredient more bioavailable and the power to maximize a product's performance. When adding Ioniplex to a formula, businesses get the added benefit of supporting global sustainability," said Luke Blotsky, CEO of Mineral Biosciences. "Our commitment to a sustainable model for the health of the planet can be found throughout the Mineral BioSciences' operations, from our commitment to chemical-free extraction of the minerals at the heart of the company."
Late founder of Mineral BioSciences, Roger Blotsky, was always committed to the preservation of Earth's natural beauty, resources, and ecosystems, offering organic and ethically sourced products long before corporations were held to current environmental governance standards. He based his formulation on the belief that nature knows best. Far being going green became popular, he sonsidred himself and the company "stewards of the environment." Today, his legacy continues under his son's, Luke Blotsky, leadership as Mineral BioSciences continues to grow with the goal of developing and releasing human supplement products containing naturally occurring ionic minerals to promote health, well-being and sustainability.
