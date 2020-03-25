LITTLETON, Colo., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES & Associates (MINES) has successfully converted operations to a completely off-site, cloud-based model to accommodate the needs of clients as well as safeguard the health and wellbeing of our employees during the restrictions put in place due to the Coronavirus crisis. This conversion to off-site operations, including cloud-based phone and client management systems, enables MINES to deliver complete and uninterrupted support to all clients regardless of what limitations might be put into place during the current pandemic.
In addition, MINES is ensuring that all clients can continue to access critical services such as counseling, financial programs, and wellness coaching through the use of the MINES' telehealth options. These options include telephonic, video, and online text/message-based platforms that can be used to access uninterrupted services even while clients have remote employees, or when social distancing and quarantine requirements are in place.
MINES has been at the forefront of employee behavioral health services and systems innovation for over three decades. These remote capabilities are simply a continuation of MINES' ongoing mission to provide unparalleled behavioral health support and increase access to care through a robust provider network and compassionate programs, now delivered straight to the homes of all clients.
"For several years, MINES has been aggressively tackling many of our systems to prepare for a fully cloud-based system to continue to deliver our services at any time or place. This change to a cloud-based phone system is simply the latest step in that process to ensure that our clients and their employees can be served at the highest level." – Ryan Lucas / Chief Information Officer.
Organizations that are interested in exploring support for remote/quarantined employees can find out more information by visiting www.minesandassociates.com or calling 1-800-873-7138.
About MINES:
Since 1981, MINES has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides behavioral health services to employers including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, workers compensation EPO, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk, and disease management, specialty behavioral health PPO services, and other behavioral health programs nationwide.
