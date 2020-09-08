Gelato_composite_phone.jpg

GELATO™ electrophoresis system for fast DNA analysis

 By miniPCR bio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- miniPCR bio, a manufacturer of scientific tools for educators and researchers, today announced the launch of the GELATO™, an integrated DNA analysis system. GELATO™ combines gel electrophoresis with transillumination technology, allowing for simultaneous nucleic acid separation and visualization in a single, compact system.

As a maker of innovative biotechnology for demanding settings, miniPCR bio has pioneered the development of tools that combine analytical power with the durability and affordability its broad range of users demand. "Our users were asking for a tool that integrates the capabilities of professional lab instruments with the ease of use and compact size of our educational tools," said Dr. Ezequiel Alvarez Saavedra, co-founder of miniPCR bio. "GELATO™ answers that call."

Despite a small footprint, GELATO™'s range of casting options allows users to process up to 50 nucleic acid samples at a time. Its variable voltage built-in power supply allows for fast separation of DNA, and its integrated blue-light transilluminator makes it safe for use in all settings. GELATO™ includes a cell-phone compatible documentation hood and features a built-in cutting tray for direct gel excision.

The system was built with both professionals and educational users in mind. While it offers the flexibility and range of features professional laboratory users expect, the user-friendly interface makes the system fit for the novice user to operate independently.

"There is a great need for speedier, more efficient laboratory workflows. Broader use of compact benchtop tools like GELATO™ allows users to obtain answers rapidly, avoiding the bottlenecks caused by traditional laboratory equipment," said Dr. Sebastian Kraves, co-founder of miniPCR bio.

GELATO™ is currently available for global distribution. Its launch price is US$ 890.

About miniPCR bio

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, miniPCR bio is a global life sciences company built by a team of scientists and is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of advanced biotechnology systems, products and services. The company specializes in the development of equipment and curriculum with the goal of expanding access to biotechnology for everyone, everywhere.

For more information, visit www.minipcr.com.

Contact: Sebastian Kraves, 781-990-8727, team@minipcr.com

