MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is releasing the following statement on behalf of 28 executive leaders from across the state. They are joining together to stand united against acts of racism and violence.
As business leaders in Minnesota committed to the principles of greater equity, diversity and inclusion in our companies and in our community, we are deeply saddened and horrified by the recent death of Mr. George Floyd. We share our sincere condolences with his family and friends, and all those who mourn this tragic loss. His death while being restrained by Minneapolis police officers is yet another senseless loss of life—one that reflects deeply ingrained, long-standing injustice within our society. We are encouraged by the quick response of the authorities in terminating the officers and launching an investigation. We anticipate that it will lead to justice and accountability. It is hard to watch the video of the event as it is clearly evident Mr. Floyd was not treated with the dignity and respect he was due as a human being. These acts are painful and traumatic for our entire community, especially our communities of color. The repeated occurrence of racially charged events of this nature are contrary to the close-knit employment and residential communities we desire to have in Minnesota. We are committed to taking steps to eliminate the repeat of events like this in our society and committed to investing in substantive change in our organizations and the communities we serve to address racial inequities and social justice. Change has to start today, and it needs to start with us.
Penny Wheeler, MD
Allina Health
Jay Lund
Andersen Corporation
Corie Barry
Best Buy
Craig E. Samitt, MD
Blue Cross MN
David MacLennan
Cargill
Marc Gorelick, MD
Children's Minnesota
Bob Biesterfeld
C.H. Robinson
Doug Baker
Ecolab
Michael J. O'Leary
Ernst & Young LLP
Jeff Harmening
General Mills
Peter Frosch
Greater MSP
Andrea Walsh
HealthPartners
Beth E. Ford
Land O'Lakes, Inc.
Geoff Martha
Medtronic
Charlie Weaver
Minnesota Business Partnership
Craig Leipold
Minnesota Wild
Daniel L. Johnson
Mortenson Construction
David C. Mortenson
Mortenson Construction
Chad Abraham
Piper Sandler Companies
Mark Urdahl
Red Wing Shoes
Brian C. Murray
Ryan Companies US, Inc.
Lisa Brezonik
Salo, LLC
Christopher M. Hilger
Securian Financial Group, Inc.
Archie Black
SPS Commerce
Julie Sullivan
University of St. Thomas
Andrew Cecere
US Bank
Laurie Nordquist
Wells Fargo MN
Ben Fowke
Xcel Energy, Inc.
Read more Joining together in times of tragedy
About Children's Minnesota
Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.
Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.