MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) and the Minnesota Oral Health Coalition (MOHC) will host the Oral Health Showcase, an inaugural exhibit of oral health programs and organizations at the Minnesota State Capitol on March 12, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Showcase will take place in the L'Etoile du Nord Vault, Room B15, at the Capitol.
The Oral Health Showcase is an opportunity to bring awareness about the importance of oral health, and to "showcase" a number of Minnesota's oral health organizations and clinics. Open to everyone, the Oral Health Showcase is a unique opportunity for legislators, staff, and visitors at the Capitol time to meet with important oral health organizations in one place. A sample of the organizations include the University of Minnesota, School of Dentistry, Children's Dental Services, Northern Dental Access Center, Mission of Mercy, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, and Mayo Clinic.
Cavities (tooth decay) are one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood in the United States. Untreated cavities can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing, and learning. Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who don't. In Minnesota, two out of every 10 third graders in public schools have untreated tooth decay. About one of five children ages 5 to 11 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth and one of seven adolescents ages 12 to 19 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth. In addition, children ages 5 to 19 years from low-income families are twice as likely to have cavities, compared with children from higher-income households. 10.3% of Minnesota adults ages 65 and older have had all their natural, permanent teeth removed due to tooth decay or gum disease. 62.2% of Minnesota adults ages 65 and older have had at least one natural, permanent tooth removed due to tooth decay or gum disease.
The MDA and the MOHC are thrilled to create The Oral Health Showcase, a new and innovative forum joining oral health stakeholders and staff and visitors to the Minnesota Capitol.