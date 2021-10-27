LAUREL, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rob Minnick, President of Minnick's, today announced their indoor air quality initiative as a way to raise awareness and health in the community during National IAQ Month. Available exclusively at http://www.minnicks.com/indoorairquality local homeowners will be able to access a Buy 1 Give 1 IAQ Checkup so they can experience a healthier home for their families.
"At Minnick's we understand keeping your family healthy is a top priority," said Rob Minnick. "A healthy family starts with a healthy home, specifically the air you are breathing in the home. Contaminants in the air could be making you and your family sick which makes you feel concerned that this could be going on without even realizing it. Your family deserves a safe and healthy refuge to call home."
Over lockdowns, society became more aware of the time they were spending inside their homes. Many started to notice repairs and hazards that needed to be addressed. Indoor air quality is major component of a healthy home environment and is often overlooked by homeowners.
Minnick's understands what it's like to be worried about the health of your family that's why they are offering Buy 1 Give 1 IAQ Checkups through the end of November. Every $99 IAQ Checkup purchased unlocks a complimentary Checkup for a friend or family member of your choosing, so you and those you love can breathe easy their home is a safe and healthy place for their family.
You can take advantage of the Buy 1 Give 1 IAQ Checkup by visiting http://www.minnicks.com/indoorairquality or calling 301-605-9112. An IAQ professional from Minnick's will then come out and perform your check up and create an action plan for you to review together. This allows you to make informed decisions about the right solutions to improve the indoor air quality in your home.
"We live in a time where protecting our families and the air they breathe is of the highest priority, and we understand families deserve peace of mind about their healthy in their own home. This all begins with indoor air quality, and we are there from diagnosis through solutions," concluded Rob Minnick.
About Minnick's HVAC
Minnick's is a family owned, HVAC company that has been providing families with the highest quality service and equipment for over 60 years.
