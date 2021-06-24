PEARL, Miss., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mint Dental, located at 190 Riverwind E. Drive, Suite 201 in Pearl, MS, has been selected as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. This recognition is based on numerous outstanding patient reviews and superior ratings across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory helping consumers easily locate qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. Mint Dental is among an elite group of dental clinics receiving this award.
Following the practice motto of, "Where Art Meets Science," Mint Dental provides the highest level of oral care for beautiful, healthy smiles, using advanced, cutting-edge technology. The full menu of services at the practice range from general dentistry and restorative dental services to cosmetic dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, emergency care and sedation options. Regardless of whether they are protecting, repairing or enhancing your smile, you can trust the Mint Dental team for superior, patient-centered care at every step. Patient reviews of the practice mention the high level of personalized care, knowledge and expertise provided by Dr. Antoinette Liles and her team. At Mint Dental, it is simple for their patients to have a stress-free experience. They offer amenities, flexible scheduling and affordable care, making it convenient for patients to come in for dental services. Dental insurance is accepted, and payment options are available to meet all types of budget needs.
"Providing exceptional care for patients is our top priority, and we are so thrilled to be recognized by Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Antoinette Liles
More about Dr. Antionette Liles:
Antoinette Liles, DMD, earned her dental degree from The University of Mississippi Medical Center's School of Dentistry. She is an active member of the American Dental Association, Mississippi Association of Women Dentists and American Association of Women Dentists. Dr. Liles attends several continuing education courses annually to ensure the best up-to-date services for her patients. She is committed to providing outstanding care and has the knowledge and expertise to help patients reach their dental health goals. Dr. Antoinette Liles and the entire team at Mint Dental strive to build long-lasting relationships with patients and their families. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.mintdentalms.com or call 601- 882-5600.
Media Contact
Ronnika McFall, Mint Dental, (601) 882-5600, ronnikamcfall@ignpr.com
SOURCE Mint Dental