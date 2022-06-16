Dental organization commemorates national holiday with Black-owned business in Houston
HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MINT dentistry, the dental company known for making "Sexy Teeth" in Houston is partnering with Houston Heights, Kale Me Crazy, a local black-owned business, to host a free Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, June 19 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Juneteenth commemorates the news of emancipation reaching Galveston, TX on June 19, 1865. In 2021, Congress passed The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a national holiday. Today, more than a century later, people across the country recognize the landmark moment in history with celebratory events. MINT dentistry is proud to support local-Black owned businesses like Kale Me Crazy that continue to have a profound positive impact on the community.
The Juneteenth celebration will be held at Kale Me Crazy's upscale restaurant in Houston Heights where attendees will receive complimentary wholesome smoothies from Kale Me Crazy, a pair of MINT's infamous green sunglasses, and lip balm. MINT employees will also be available at the event to help attendees book a dental appointment online for a cleaning and receive free teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance.
Kale Me Crazy has been featured in programs on the Food Network for top juice bars in the country, as well as in major publications like Atlanta Eater and US Weekly. The dedication to bring healthy eating habits to their community is what makes LaTosha and Deric Rutherford, owners of Houston Heights Kale Me Crazy, stand out from other juice bars. With the demand for quality food on the rise, the Rutherfords source organic ingredients that prioritize good health and delicious taste.
Similar to the Rutherfords, MINT dentistry founder and owner, Dr. Field Harrison is passionate about giving back to the community and bringing smiles to people in and out of the dental chair. "Love and generosity are core values instilled in MINT's identity as a company," Dr. Field Harrison explained, "and celebrating Juneteenth is a way to bring those values to life."
"We look forward to celebrating Juneteeth this year by serving the community in partnership with Kale Me Crazy. It's important to me as an entrepreneur and business leader to lead with love and use my platform to help amplify black-owned businesses. I pray we continue to love our neighbors better than we ever have before — no matter what race, gender, or religion they might be. If there is ever a time we need each other, it's now," said Dr. Harrison.
In addition to Dr. Harrison's passion for patient care is his mission to better each patient's quality of life. MINT is proud to partner with companies like Kale Me Crazy that are also striving to positively impact the lives of its community members.
To attend MINT and Kale Me Crazy's free Juneteenth event click here to RSVP. For more information about MINT dentistry, please visit http://www.MINTdentistry.com or call 833.879.6468 to make an appointment. MINT dentistry provides exceptional dental services at affordable prices for everyone. The company also offers free teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance. For more information on a career with MINT dentistry, please visit http://mintdentistry.com/careers.
Media Contact
Diahann Doyen, MINT dentistry, 1 469.649.0558, diahanndoyen@mintdentistry.com
SOURCE MINT dentistry