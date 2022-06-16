Dental organization commemorates national holiday with Black female-owned business
ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MINT dentistry, the dental company known for making "Sexy Teeth" is collaborating with Slutty Vegan, a local Black female-owned business founded by Pinky Cole to host a free community event on June 17, 2022, from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm in celebration of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth commemorates the news of emancipation reaching Galveston, TX on June 19, 1865. In 2021, Congress passed The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a national holiday. Today, more than a century later, people across the country recognize the landmark moment in history with celebratory events. MINT dentistry is proud to support local-Black owned businesses like Slutty Vegan that continue to have a profound positive impact on the community.
MINT's Juneteenth community event will bring out Slutty Vegan's "Big Ole' Slut" food truck to make the drive to its Georgia locations in Norcross, GA from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and in College Park, GA from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, where attendees will be able to snag a free meal, like the "One Night Stand" or "Fussy Hussy" vegan burgers with fries. They will also have the opportunity to take home MINT's infamous green SEXY TEETH sunglasses and lip balm, as well as book an appointment online for a cleaning and receive free teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance with the help of MINT employees at the event.
Slutty Vegan's founder, Pinky Cole, is on a mission to bring vegan food options and awareness to Atlanta's West End. Offering consumers a vegan menu creates an opportunity to lower the high numbers of hypertension, cholesterol, obesity, and other food-related ailments in many areas. With a passion to better the lives of others, Pinky founded The Pinky Cole Foundation. "The Pinky Cole Foundation focuses on empowering generations of color to win in life, financially, and in the pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams," said Pinky Cole. "The foundation focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty by providing resources and education to empower future generations of entrepreneurs."
Similar to Cole, MINT dentistry founder, Dr. Field Harrison has a passion for giving back to the community. By using his business as a platform to financially and spiritually support others, he strives to empower his customers, employees, and community to lead fulfilling lives.
"We look forward to celebrating Juneteeth this year by serving the community in partnership with Slutty Vegan. It's important to me as an entrepreneur and business leader to lead with love and use my platform to help amplify black-owned businesses. I pray we continue to love our neighbors better than we ever have before — no matter what race, gender, or religion they might be. If there is ever a time we need each other, it's now," said Dr. Harrison.
For more information on MINT dentistry, please visit http://www.MINTdentistry.com or call 833.879.6468 to make an appointment.
