PALM BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MintRx has added live, two-way video doctor's visits to treat anyone* concerned they may be infected with the coronavirus or other virus.
The telehealth service is only $39 and accessible by desktop or mobile device at https://www.MintRx.co.
"Our program fills a critical gap during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gail Gentile, MintRx founder and CEO. "People are anxious. Mild to moderate symptoms such as a headache or sore throat don't qualify them for COVID-19 testing or emergency care. They literally have nowhere to go."
But they can turn to telehealth, as President Trump recommended. The MintRx program is a virtual space where patients are diagnosed and treated with prescription medication** when necessary and immune support programs. The pharmacy is fully stocked with essential medications, including hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. If a MintRx provider recommends*** hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin and the patient tests positive, those high-demand drugs will be shipped** directly to their home.
Dr. David Young, MD, who is working on the COVID-19 frontline in a Texas hospital emergency room, leads the MintRx multi-state network of health care providers. With his "ground zero" knowledge, Young keeps the team up to date on protocols and discoveries.
MintRx's specialized immune support program includes prescription medication, peptides and supplements. During their online visit, patients receive trusted advice directly from trained medical providers. This has proven to be extremely beneficial due to the amount of false information presented on the internet.
"As the pandemic grew, my friends and acquaintances began calling me asking what to do," said Gentile. "When I launched MintRx in 2016, my goal was and remains making health care affordable and accessible to everyone. I knew the importance of my vision, but I never imagined we'd have a pandemic and how critical MintRx telemedicine would be."
MintRx's proprietary healthtech platform complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and assures protection of patient's personal information.
*MintRx Coronavirus/Viral Treatment is available in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Tennessee, Washington, Washington DC. The company is working quickly to add more states. Patients must be at least 18 years old.
**Shipping is free but the cost of medication is additional. MintRx pricing adheres to anti-gouging regulations.
***Diagnosis and prescribing follow Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.
About MintRx
Founded in 2016, MintRx, a cloud healthcare company, is the only all-in-one online doctor's office, pharmacy and lab testing company. Specialties include bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, peptide treatments, sexual wellness and more. MintRx holds Digital Pharmacy Accreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). MintRx is a wholly owned business of PharmaMedRx LLC.