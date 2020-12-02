SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute Sleep Club has just announced a new line of all natural, 100% American Made sleep supplements designed to help people restore and maintain their body's ability to fall into deep, reparative sleep. The three supplements released so far are called 'Deep Sleep Supplement', 'Nighttime Recovery', and 'Biome Balancer'; each of which is designed to provide support for different sleep processes. "It's been a long time coming," said Ethan Petroka, Founder of Minute Sleep Club. "I knew providing a high-quality line of supplements could really help people experience sleep the way nature designed it to be. I'm very happy to see everything come together so perfectly, and even happier to have been able to source everything from right here in the USA!"

All three supplements are currently live on the Minute Sleep Club website. You may visit the website now by clicking here.

Contact:
Ethan Petroka
+1 833 660 0941
260027@email4pr.com

