BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven to help people be their best naturally through the unique properties of the hemp plant, Miraflora launched today with a new line of organically-grown, full-spectrum CBD hemp products. The line offers products for both daily wellness and active lifestyle, including tinctures, soft gels and recovery balm, all available now. A line of sparkling CBD sports recovery drinks and dog chews are also scheduled for release later this year. Each formula has been meticulously designed and scientifically engineered to help uphold the body's natural balance.
Family and Miraflora founders, Christopher Wynne, Anna Selezneva, William Wynne and Brent Facchinello, brought together an impressive team of experts to build the Miraflora brand and product lines. The team boasts a collective 50 years of experience in the neurocritical care product and food and beverage industries, including leading new product and market development for global brands, Molson Coors and Papa John's.
"Hemp plants have been used around the world for thousands of years, and while there are many CBD products available today, we saw a need for a line that truly combines the sustainable heritage of the plant with the innovation to cleanly harness its most healing properties," said Christopher Wynne, CEO, Miraflora. "As a family, we were proud to be able to leverage our deep Colorado roots in business and community—along with our unique expertise in food and beverage—to create a range of consistent health and wellness staples. We recognize that this is a challenging time and many people are in need of relief and replenishment more than ever before—this is an easy and natural solution that aides in everything from finding balance in uncertain times to an improved sleep cycle and sports recovery."
Miraflora's products are traceable from plant to product, beginning with organic, Colorado-grown hemp cultivated in nutrient-rich soil with the purest water fresh from the Rocky Mountains. The Miraflora farm has partnered with Red Granite Ranch, Colorado's largest alpaca ranch, to manage and raise the alpaca that will provide the organic fertilizer that will be worked into the soil used to grow the hemp plants on the Miraflora farm in Boulder County, Colorado.
The hemp plants are thoroughly tested throughout the growing process to monitor for quality and potency. At harvest, the hemp flower is carefully separated from the plant by hand, ensuring all Miraflora products contain only the most potent, natural elements of the plant. Utilizing proprietary extraction methods and technology that includes several phases unique in the U.S. hemp industry, Miraflora slowly and gently draws the oil from the harvested hemp flowers, preserving the full, natural spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Unlike many CBD products available on the market, Miraflora's extraction process doesn't use any harmful substances or CO2, resulting in cleaner, higher-quality products.
Miraflora tinctures, soft gels and recovery balm are currently available in a variety of sizes and concentrations at select retailers and on miraflora.co. The new line of flavored, sparkling Everyday Wellness and CBD Sports Recovery drinks, available June 2020, will combine the recovery benefits of CBD with a dose of daily vitamins A, C and D in two delicious flavors, Peach Ginger and Tuscan Blood Orange. Also look for EvenPets by Miraflora CBD dog chews which will be available summer 2020. For the latest product news and updates, follow Miraflora on Facebook and Instagram.
About Miraflora
Miraflora is driven to help people be their best naturally by utilizing the unique properties of the hemp plant in a line of premium, full-spectrum CBD products derived from the highest-quality hemp organically grown on the Miraflora farm in Boulder County, Colorado. Vertically integrated and traceable from plant to product, Miraflora is committed to sustainability and innovation. The brand uses proprietary extraction methods and technology to deliver reliable, natural replenishment and balance through daily sports recovery and health and wellness products, including tinctures, soft gels, recovery balm and sports drink mix. For more information, visit www.miraflora.co or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
