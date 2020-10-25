- 45% confirmed ORR and 96% DCR across Phase 1/1b and Phase 2 monotherapy cohorts in patients with advanced NSCLC - Median duration of treatment >8 months with 50% of patients and 83% of responders still on treatment in the Phase 1/1b monotherapy cohort in patients with advanced NSCLC - Well-tolerated safety profile across monotherapy and combination trials - Initial preclinical data for MRTX1133, the Company's potential first-in-class KRAS G12D selective inhibitor, demonstrate significant tumor regression in mutant animal models; IND filing planned for 1H 2021 - Mirati to host virtual investor event today at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET