- Updated adagrasib (MRTX849) clinical data in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients will be featured in a plenary session at ENA - Updated adagrasib clinical data in colorectal cancer (CRC) and other KRAS G12C positive solid tumors outside of NSCLC will be presented in a second session at ENA - Mirati to host virtual investor event on October 25th to discuss adagrasib clinical data presented at ENA and provide an update on MRTX1133, the Company's KRAS G12D selective inhibitor