SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced it will present preclinical data on the Company's pipeline of novel therapeutics in three presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II, taking place June 22-24, 2020. The data to be presented will include preclinical findings on MRTX849, a novel and optimized KRAS G12C inhibitor.
"We continue to develop an increasing understanding of the role of KRAS in the pathogenesis of cancers as well as the consequences of direct therapeutic inhibition of KRAS. We continue to aspire to apply these learnings toward rational drug development and to make a real and timely impact on patient lives," said James G. Christensen, Ph.D. Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mirati Therapeutics.
Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Details:
Title: The anti-tumor activity of the KRAS G12C inhibitor MRTX849 is augmented by cetuximab in CRC tumor models
Poster Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2
Presentation Date: June 22, 2020 (available via AACR's online platform)
Presenter: Jill Hallin, Principal Scientist, Biology, Mirati Therapeutics
Poster Number: LB-098
Minisymposium Session Details:
Title: Drug-anchored in vitro and in vivo CRISPR screens to identify targetable vulnerabilities and modifiers of response to MRTX849 in KRAS G12C-mutant models
Session Title: Emerging Mechanisms of Resistance to Targeted Therapies
Presentation Date: June 24, 2020 (available via AACR's online platform)
Presenter: Lars Engstrom, Principal Scientist, Biology, Mirati Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 5684
Poster Presentation Details:
Title: MRTX2219 is an imidazopyrimidine binder to EED that inhibits polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) and demonstrates robust in vivo activity in EZH2 and SMARCB1-mutant, but not other SWI/SNF-mutant cancer models
Poster Session Title: Epigenetic Targets
Presentation Date: June 22, 2020 (available via AACR's online platform)
Presenter: David Briere, Principal Scientist, Biology, Mirati Therapeutics
Poster Number: 1769
About MRTX849
MRTX849 is an investigational, orally available small molecule that is designed to potently and selectively inhibit a form of KRAS which harbors a substitution mutation (G12C). KRAS G12C mutations are present in approximately 14% of non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma patients, 4% of colorectal cancer patients, and subsets of other types of cancer. Tumors characterized by KRAS G12C mutations are commonly associated with poor prognosis and resistance to therapy, and patients with these mutations have few treatment options. MRTX849 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial treating patients with molecularly identified, KRAS G12C-positive advanced solid tumors.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a San Diego-based clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel therapeutics that extend the lives of patients by directly addressing the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is developing sitravatinib, designed to selectively target a spectrum of tyrosine kinases implicated in both tumor growth and the suppression of immune responses to tumors. Sitravatinib has demonstrated durable responses in lung cancer patients whose cancer has progressed despite treatment with checkpoint inhibitors - an area of significant unmet medical need. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are refractory to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including a potentially registration-enabling Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is currently enrolling patients.
Mirati is also developing novel inhibitors of KRAS mutations including MRTX849, a potent and selective inhibitor of KRAS G12C. This historically difficult to drug target is present in approximately 14% of NSCLC adenocarcinomas, 4% of colorectal cancer as well as smaller percentages of several other difficult-to-treat cancers. MRTX849 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a treatment for patients with KRAS G12C-positive tumors. Our research on G12C has led to breakthroughs in targeting other KRAS mutations including G12D which drives tumor growth in more patients than G12C and includes pancreatic, colorectal and other types of cancer. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati") that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding Mirati's development plans and timelines, potential regulatory actions, expected use of cash resources, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, including without limitation the MRTX849 and sitravatinib clinical trials, and the potential benefits of and markets for Mirati's product candidates. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management and on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to them, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation potential delays in development timelines, negative clinical trial results, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, changes in the standard of care, as well as other risks detailed in Mirati's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Mirati undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.