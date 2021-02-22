Miravo Healthcare Logo (CNW Group/Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Miravo Healthcare Logo (CNW Group/Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

 By Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced it expects to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before markets open on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call the same day, Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and other senior management.  A question-and-answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Monday, March 8, 2021





TIME:

11:00 a.m. ET





DIAL-IN NUMBER:

416 764 8688 or 1 888 390 0546





TAPED REPLAY:

416 764 8677 or 1 888 390 0541 / REPLAY PASSCODE: 754238#

The audio webcast can be accessed at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1421373&tp_key=878ffd86c2

An archived replay of the webcast will be available by clicking the link above.

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products.  The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology.  The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets.  Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada.  The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.  For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miravo-healthcare-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-results-release-date-and-conference-call-details-301232128.html

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.