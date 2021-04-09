• Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference - April 21st at 10:00 a.m. EST •
• Planet MicroCap Showcase - April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. EST •
MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - April 9, 2021 – Nuvo Pharmaceuticals® Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and Mary-Jane Burkett, Miravo's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at upcoming investor conferences.
Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.
Miravo Healthcare Presentation
DATE:
Wednesday, April 21st, 2021
TIME:
10:00 a.m. EST
LINK:
Planet MicroCap Showcase
The Planet MicroCap Showcase VIRTUAL EVENT brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1:1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Virtual Event in MicroCap Finance.
Miravo Healthcare Presentation
DATE:
Thursday, April 22nd, 2021
TIME:
10:00 a.m. EST
LINK:
About Miravo Healthcare
Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miravo-healthcare-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301265571.html
SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.