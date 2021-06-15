HUBBARDSTON, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holistic non-profit Mission E4 announces new organizational rebranding and website launch following CEO Taran Long's recent appointment. The organization's rebranding efforts were completed by members of the Mission E4 team, and included the creation of Mission E4's new tagline "giving kids hope." The company focuses on charity efforts both in Haiti and within Massachusetts, specifically Worcester and Hubbardston, where the non-profit is located. Mission E4's new website showcases the non-profit's Haiti and local programs, including leadership development, youth group, and mission trips. Through Mission E4's new website, visitors can donate to Mission E4's Haiti efforts, which will help fund purchasing land to build schools, provide medical care to local residents, supply clean water and sanitation, build trade schools, and provide education to Haitian children.
"We are incredibly excited to announce the rebranding of Mission E4 and believe this is just the start of the next great chapter of our organization. Since our founding almost 20 years ago, Mission E4 has done exemplary work in Haiti and Massachusetts and built ten schools, four orphanages, medical clinics, and several business initiatives within multiple communities. We credit this success to our outstanding employees, volunteers, and amazing supporters and are excited to see what we can accomplish within the upcoming years."
– Mission E4 CEO, Taran Long
Some of the many projects Mission E4 has planned for the upcoming years include: improvements to a number of Haitian orphanages, finish construction of Haitian elementary school, and the construction of a Community Development Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Founded in 2005, Mission E4 is a children's charitable organization focused on creating both holistic and sustainable programming for children in Haiti and Massachusetts. Mission E4 hopes to support children's emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing by providing various programs to at-risk children as well as empowering children to be a positive change in their own communities. The Mission E4 team has over 20 years of community development experience and has established itself as a devoted organization within the non-profit sector.
