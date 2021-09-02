D'IBERVILLE, Miss., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As of Friday, August 27, all associates of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Scarlet Pearl is the first casino in the country to have 100% vaccination rate among all applicable employees and was able to do so through a concerted effort of one-on-one communication, vaccine education, and on-site vaccinations for associates and their families. The Scarlet Pearl has invested over $500,000 to date for the vaccine effort, including $300 in cash to each associate and supervisor who completed the requirement to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.
"Scarlet Pearl Casino is an industry leader as attested to by our guests, our associates, and our community," says CEO LuAnn Pappas. "Caring is one of Scarlet Pearl's core pillars. The health and wellbeing of the region is essential. Everyone here is all part of our family."
Under their "Scarlet Pearl Cares" initiative, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort gives back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast community it calls home. The vaccination effort is one of many actions the property takes to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus to employees, customers, and the region. Other initiatives include:
- Providing complimentary COVID testing at the Scarlet Pearl's on-site medical clinic
- On-site COVID-19 vaccinations available to the public
- $293,000 in incentives given to all associates and supervisors to fulfill the vaccine requirement
- $150,000 "Get a Shot to Take a Shot" customer drawing where cash prizes will be awarded to vaccinated Pearl Rewards guests (300 winners get $500 each)
- A $50,000 donation to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to fund their vaccination efforts
- A $15,000 promotional incentive for City of D'Iberville employees who are vaccinated
- Staffing a satellite call center for the Mississippi Department of Employment Security during the 2020 casino closure – the only private business in the state to do so
"We will never apologize for caring and doing our part to keep people safe and healthy," says Pappas. "We want to help other businesses to encourage vaccinations in the state of Mississippi. Most importantly we want to help save lives and assist our healthcare providers who are working tirelessly to care for those stricken with this virus. It's good for business and good for the Mississippi Gulf Coast economy."
About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort: Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort (scarletpearlcasino.com) is located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in D'Iberville, MS. The award-winning hotel resort has a 300-room hotel and a gaming floor with 750 slots and video poker machines, 36 table games, and Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. Recently, the property opened Orchid Room, Elevated Gaming, a VIP experience for high-limit players. The complex features multiple restaurants, a 36-hole miniature golf course, an event center, and a luxurious pool. The casino opened in D'Iberville, MS, December 9, 2015.
