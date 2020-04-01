ST. LOUIS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri Home Hospice, LLC, a Missouri company solely focused on post-acute home-based healthcare investments, has completed its fourth transaction in nine months by acquiring HomeCare of Mid Missouri, a 47 year old hospice and home health provider based in Moberly, Missouri. Missouri Home Hospice operates Nurses & Company (home health, hospice & private services) in the greater St. Louis area, Transitions Hospice in the Springfield/Southwest Missouri area and now HomeCare of Mid Missouri (home health and hospice) in the Columbia/Mid-Missouri area.
Missouri Home Hospice was founded by Bobby Robertson, a long-time Hospice and Home Health technology veteran that was CEO of Springfield, Missouri based HEALTHCAREfirst, Inc. for more than 20 years. Robertson says, "In each community we enter, we are building strong localized care teams, while providing tech-enabled back-office operations to support the highest standards of patient care. In light of recent events, home-based care is on the front lines of healthcare and we're passionate about supporting our Nurse Heroes in each of the communities we serve!"
Missouri Home Hospice is aggressively working to bring together a state-wide network of post-acute home-based providers to solve complex patient & family care needs that often arise when patients are outside of the walls of a hospital. This transaction furthers this initiative by expanding our patient and family focused care models across the state of Missouri.
About Missouri Home Hospice
Missouri Home Hospice companies have been providing Home Health Care, Hospice Care, Palliative Care and Private Services in Missouri for almost 50 years. Its companies include Nurses & Company Home Health Care, Nurses & Company Hospice Care, Nurses Company Private Services, Transitions Hospice, HomeCare of Mid Missouri Home Health and HomeCare of Mid Missouri Hospice. Health care facilities, health systems, accountable care organizations, physicians and family caregivers' partner with Missouri Home Hospice companies for exceptional care and results daily.
www.NursesAndCo.com www.TransitionsHospice.net www.HomecareMO.org/