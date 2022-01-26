JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, recently hosted its 2022 Forcura CONNECT Summit, where nearly 600 healthcare professionals attended to learn where the post-acute care sector stands in competing in a value-based care economy.
Key Takeaway: Complex Care Requires Connected Technology and Partnerships
Nearly all of the 30 speakers framed their talks around the healthcare staffing crisis and the escalating complexities of and solutions for caring for sicker patients in home-based settings.
For example, Merrimack Valley ACO, a Medicaid ACO based in Massachusetts, drove down overall costs and reduced rehospitalization rates for their patient population by coordinating home health and behavioral care as part of a 'medical neighborhood.' According to Dr. Christine Rooney, chief medical officer of Merrimack Valley ACO, monthly costs dropped from $80 per member to just $8.
More panels discussed why leveraging analytics at the point of care doesn't just improve operational expenses but can also enhance the provider experience. Speaker Nick Knowlton, vice president of strategic initiatives at ResMed and board chairman of CommonWell Health Alliance, expanded on this point and stated technology systems must overcome the friction for stakeholders to share, collect and act on information, saying, "if you want to manage patients with multiple co-morbidities and improve their outcomes...you have to have multiple stakeholders engaged. You can't do that without interoperability."
"As more and more healthcare professionals - business administrators, policy leaders, technologists, clinicians - reach across the line and cross-train in other sectors, the better we will be able to understand the business and care objectives of each other, and the better we will serve the patient. These partnerships really help to drive innovation," said Forcura Chief Strategy Officer Annie Erstling.
Forcura CONNECT Award Winner and Donation to Patients and Employees in Need
Forcura also honored Amedisys with its first-ever Forcura CONNECT Award, which recognizes a post-acute care provider organization for their exemplary approach or achievement in empowering better patient care. As part of its recognition, Forcura gifted $5,000 to the Amedisys Foundation, which provides financial assistance to home health, hospice and personal care patients as well as employees.
Session recordings are now available on demand by visiting https://www.forcura.com/2022-connect-recordings.
