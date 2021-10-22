LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MitoSynergy®, a nutritional supplement company and home to the world's first bioavailable copper supplement, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at SupplySide West 2021 at Booth #5567 from October 25-28, 2021.
During the show, inventor, patent-holder and CEO of MitoSynergy, Charles Barker, will be announcing the launch of MitoSynergy's YouTube channel as part of the brand's education initiative. The YouTube channel will feature informative videos answering questions from the nutrition trade industry and supplement formulators about copper from attendees at SupplySide West 2021, as well as questions from consumers received through the comments section on YouTube and via email.
"MitoSynergy is the manufacturer of the world's first bioavailable Copper. We are proud to be spreading the awareness of the availability of bioavailable Copper. We donate an electron to the copper the same way plants do. Using MitoSynergy can help consumers by improving energy, increasing mental clarity, and reducing general physical discomfort," said Barker.
As featured in Nutraceutical Business Review, MitoSynergy's Cunermuspir (Copper (I) Niacin) is the world's first bioavailable Copper supplement, specially developed to deliver Copper in its optimal oxidization state. Cunermuspir is created by a process that mimics how plants process Copper, allowing the Copper that is now bioavailable to enter the human cell in which the mitochondria is then utilized for the important biochemical process of ATP cycling.
For more information on MitoSynergy, visit http://www.MitoSynergy.com.
About MitoSynergy
MitoSynergy is a nutritional supplement company bringing consumers a better quality of life. Being the world's first Copper (I) supplement, we have witnessed a direct impact on human energy producers the mitochondria. MitoSynergy started because of a loving uncle wanting to help his nephew that became paralyzed in his endeavors searching the world collaborating with top scientist and doctors to help his nephew the uncle stumbled across what led him to develop the world's first Copper (I) Niacin.
