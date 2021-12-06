LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA Nutrition, the peak performance enhancer for everyday athletes, recently announced that they will be sponsoring the largest mixed martial arts gym in the US. Blackhouse MMA is underway and is generating attention across the US. It is to be state of the art and bring in the top performers and coaches. MMA Nutrition is one of the main sponsors, believing in bringing the MMA sport to more people. This is just one project of many that MMA Nutrition is working on and sponsoring.
MMA Nutrition and supplements was built on the sole concept of helping athletes perform better. With scientifically-backed supplements, like their electrolyte powder that everyday people can afford, it has a goal of hitting 10 million customers by 2030. The CEO of MMA Nutrition does not believe that people should pay a premium to receive top-grade nutrition to better their athletic performance. The CEO focuses on providing his friends, family, and teammates with only the best products.
"My mom still calls me every morning and thanks me for making HRDWRK Energizer plus electrolyte powder and sending her a bunch of them," states Mina Elias, the founder and Head of Research and Development. "It fills my heart and I know I am on the right track. "
MMA Nutrition is excited to see how the Blackhouse MMA gym will affect the public and surrounding areas. It hopes to see growth in the overall MMA community, hence why it is one of the main sponsors. MMA Nutrition's main goal is to make sure athletes get what they deserve to perform at the highest level, no matter the sport.
"We did not believe in having to pay a premium because I did not want my teammates, friends and family paying a premium," states Mina Elias.
The main nutritional supplement that MMA provides for athletes is the electrolyte powder pre-workout and its Energizer. It was created for the everyday person, just as the CEO and founder wanted. At MMA Nutrition, everything that was designed was done with family in mind. It is done with its clients in mind.
