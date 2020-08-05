MNA Response to Proposed Closure of Inpatient Medical and Pediatric Services at MetroWest Medical Center's Natick and Framingham Campuses as State Prepares for Second Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Tenet Plans to Close Vital Services Including the Emergency Room in Natick and the Pediatric Unit in Framingham at a Time When These Communities Are Preparing to Reopen Schools, Placing the Health of Children in Jeopardy Closure Plans Proceed as Tenet Announces Increase in Profits During the Pandemic After Furloughing Needed Staff and Reaping More than a Billion Dollars from the CARES Act Stimulus Package