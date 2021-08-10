SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobilDrTech, Inc. is pleased to announce that the company is now an authorized dealer for Riester. Working closely with Riester USA, MobilDrTech will add products from the Riester portfolio to its' current lineup of telemedicine products which includes stethoscopes, cameras, mobile cart platforms, software and remote monitoring devices.
New products to be marketed include:
- ri-sonic® PCP-USB & PCP-1 Stethoscopes
- RCS-100 General Examination Camera System
- RVS-100 Vital Signs Monitor
MobilDrTech Director of Customer Services, Robert Jenkins states "We are excited about continuing sales and support for the very successful PCP Stethoscope line and about the prospect of adding new Riester products to our current lineup. Many of our customers have been searching for alternative options to some currently available telemedicine devices. This relationship with Riester, along with our current manufacturers, will allow us to offer a truly robust line of telemedical products that spans the spectrum of clinical needs. We anticipate strong demand for these innovative products."
About MobilDrTech:
MobilDrTech, Inc. is an established telemedicine equipment and software provider based in Sugar Land (Houston), TX. The company provides HIPAA compliant video conference platforms, telemedicine software platforms and is a Value Added Reseller (VAR) for leading manufacturers of telemedicine stethoscopes, otoscopes, dermatoscopes, general examination cameras and fully integrated telemedicine carts, cases and DIY Kits. http://www.mobildrtech.com
About Riester GmbH:
Rudolf Riester GmbH was founded in Jungingen, Germany in 1948 and completed the transition from a family business to an international corporation in 2007 through its integration into Halma plc. Today they are one of the leading international manufacturers of medical technology with product distribution to more than 150 countries. http://www.riester.de
Media Contact
Robert Jenkins, MobilDrTech, Inc., +1 281-340-2013, sales@mobildrtech.com
SOURCE MobilDrTech, Inc.