NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is set to grow by USD 424.19 million from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.01% as per the latest report by Technavio.
39% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for mobile cardiac telemetry systems in the region. The product launches will facilitate the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market growth in North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, competitive intelligence, and regional opportunities in store for vendors.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the cybersecurity concerns related to cardiac remote monitoring will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are ACS Diagnostics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Medicomp Inc., National Cardiac, Preventice Solutions Inc., The ScottCare Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp., etc.
Few Companies with Key Offerings
- ACS Diagnostics Inc. - The company offers cardiac telemetry systems under the brand name of The Core monitor.
- BioTelemetry Inc. - The company offers mobile cardiac telemetry software under the brand name of ePatch.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers cardiac telemetry systems under the brand name of ApexPro.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Technology, the market is classified into lead-based systems and patch-based systems. The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market share growth by the lead-based systems segment has been significant.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.01%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 424.19 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.60
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACS Diagnostics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Medicomp Inc., National Cardiac, Preventice Solutions Inc., The ScottCare Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
