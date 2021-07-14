NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum announced the launch of the 8th annual Mobile in Clinical Trials conference to take place on September 27th, 2021 at the Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA. This annual gathering of digital R&D leaders and technology companies will feature the latest examples of deploying fit-for-purpose devices in research and present fresh ideas to take patient connectivity to the next level.
"COVID has been a catalyst for change, a driver of communities working together, and a showcase of what we can do when we push boundaries and experiment to get things done," says co-chair Michelle Shogren, Senior Director of Innovation at Bayer. "The time is now…to keep pushing those boundaries to reimagine clinical trials."
Mobile in Clinical Trials will feature Donald Jones, a globally recognized leader in digital medicine, as keynote on the topic of Digital Trends in Health Impacting Clinical Research. He will set the stage for a program of dynamic sessions where:
For the first time patients will provide insights on how to design the ideal digital trial in a session led by Takeda's Tairmae Kangarloo, Sr Manager, Digital Strategy.
Pfizer's Carrie Northcott, PhD, Director of Digital Medicine and Translational Imaging, will present a novel digital study in the pediatric space.
Regeneron's Rinol Alaj, Director, Head of Clinical Outcomes Assessment and Patient Innovation will discuss fit-for-purpose technology in a trial for patients with osteoarthritis of the knee.
And J&J's Stephen Ruhmel, Associate Director Janssen Clinical Innovation, will showcase their cutting-edge work using technology to allow patients to interact verbally with digital devices.
Additional topics, from companies such as Abbvie, Genentech, Eli Lilly, Bayer, and Merck will include multimodal sensors and the next generation of digital endpoints, standardizing digital biomarkers, de-risking implementation of digital tools in research, scaling remote blood collection, digital tech in early development, operationalizing BYOD studies, and more.
Mobile will also mark the return of The Conference Forum's in-person gatherings, immediately followed by DPHARM on September 28th and 29th.
About Mobile in Clinical Trials
The Mobile in Clinical Trials conference is an annual event for digital R&D leaders who are seeking solutions to apply mobile-digital tools into clinical research to connect and empower patients and obtain better outcomes in drug development.
About the Conference Forum
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around getting therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. They are committed to creating the best content, exchange of ideas and solutions among peers, as well as providing high quality networking.
