ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VeniExpress, a mobile phlebotomy company headquartered in Southern California, announced recently that their company will be further expanding into Arizona to provide blood draws and other services to patients throughout the state. The company has been operating in the Phoenix and Tucson areas for more than a year but will now be widening their territory into more of Arizona.
For the past decade, VeniEpress has been building long-term relationships with doctors' offices, home health agencies, hospice care companies, and laboratories in Southern California—from San Diego County to Ventura County—and is now doing the same in Arizona. They are looking to partner with organizations wanting to offer their patients with a mobile option for their blood draws and specimen collection. VeniExpress offers special rates for companies that contract with them exclusively for mobile phlebotomy services.
VeniExpress provides a range of services that include mobile blood draws, kit draws, DNA collection, research laboratory collections, and medical courier services. Their phlebotomists travel to the homes and offices of their patients to draw blood and collect specimen samples, which they then deliver to local laboratories for processing. Their service provides an alternative for patients who are unable to travel to patient service centers or laboratories for blood draws, or for those who enjoy the convenience of in-home care.
VeniExpress owner and CEO Myrna Steinbaum had this to say about her company's further expansion into Arizona: "Over the past few months, we have been working diligently to connect with physicians, home health agencies, hospice care companies, and laboratories in Arizona to form mutually beneficial partnerships. We believe we can be a valuable resource for these organizations and their patients by offering a service that is vital to so many—especially their most vulnerable patients."
Steinbaum continued, "Our goal is to be the main service provider in Arizona for mobile phlebotomy and mobile specimen collection, and we believe we'll get there because we provide skilled and compassionate care to every patient we serve. We also have a highly developed system in place to ensure the integrity of every sample we deliver to the laboratories. The physicians and companies with which we partner quickly see the benefits that VeniExpress provides for their patients and are often eager to work more closely with us and strengthen the partnership."
For many patients, mobile phlebotomy is a necessary option for their health and safety. They are still able to get their needed blood work done without having to travel to patient service centers, laboratories, or hospitals and sit in crowded waiting rooms. With the contagious coronavirus still very present in Arizona, vulnerable patients can have their blood drawn in the comfort and safety of their own homes. The phlebotomists at VeniExpress take patient safety very seriously, utilizing personal protective equipment and sanitizing their equipment regularly.
VeniExpress currently accepts several different types of insurance for their mobile phlebotomy services, including Medicare, Cigna, United Healthcare, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. Patients without one of these types of insurance are still able to work with VeniExpress for mobile phlebotomy, but there are out-of-pocket expenses involved.
Founded in 2010, VeniExpress is a mobile phlebotomy company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company offers mobile blood draws, as well as specimen collection, onsite drug testing, and DNA collection services throughout Southern California and Arizona. You can learn more about VeniExpress or contact them to learn more about partnering with the company for mobile phlebotomy services by visiting their website: https://www.veniexpress.com/
