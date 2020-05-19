BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology solutions, announced today that Joseph C. Kvedar, MD, Vice President, Connected Health, Partners HealthCare, has joined the MobileHelp Board of Directors, bringing his wealth of experience in managed care and virtual care technologies.
In addition to his role with Partners HealthCare, Dr. Kvedar also serves as President of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA).
He is renowned for his work in creating a new model for care delivery, moving it out of the traditional healthcare setting and into the day-to-day lives of patients, and has authored two books on that subject: The Internet of Healthy Things (2015) and The New Mobile Age: How Technology Will Extend the Healthspan and Optimize the Lifespan (2017).
"MobileHelp has been a pioneer in the development of products and services that take the reactive concept of emergency response and turn it into a proactive approach to overall health and safety," said Dr. Kvedar. "I look forward to helping them expand their future offering in that space."
In his role at Partners HealthCare, Dr. Kvedar is leveraging personal health technologies to improve care delivery and help providers and patients better manage chronic conditions, maintain health and wellness and improve adherence, engagement and clinical outcomes.
He has also launched several innovative health tracking programs, mobile health, virtual care initiatives and clinical research programs for the more than 1.5 million patients served at Partners HealthCare-affiliated hospitals, including Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
"With the addition of Dr. Kvedar to our Board, we will be able to further explore the way health and safety are intricately linked," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "We are thrilled to welcome him to this position, and to have the opportunity to work with him in guiding our efforts in the advancement of digital health technologies."
About MobileHelp:
MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals™, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.
