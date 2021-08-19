HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine has again named Modality Solutions to the publication's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's successful, fast-growing private companies. Modality Solutions, a leading biopharmaceutical cold chain engineering firm, has demonstrated strong growth, even amid challenging times.
This is the third consecutive year that Modality Solutions has been recognized by Inc. magazine for being a top growing private company. Modality Solutions experienced tremendous growth in 2020, with revenue increasing forty-eight percent (48%) over the last three years.
"Our growth at Modality Solutions has been consistent year over year, and we've continued to see that into 2021," said Gary Hutchinson, co-founder and President. "This is especially meaningful this year as our clients have continued to turn to us as a critical partner despite the ongoing global pandemic. Our ability to help our clients achieve regulatory success, including those working on emergency use authorizations or accelerated approval pathways, has allowed us to have very significant growth even amidst economic uncertainty."
The Houston-based firm was ranked the fastest growing engineering firm in the Inc Texas Regionals.
This recognition joins other Modality Solutions' accolades in the past year:
- Modality Solutions was No. 179 fastest growing private company on the Inc Regionals in Texas list
- Modality Solutions was featured on NBC's Today Show about its role in COVID-19 vaccine logistics
- Modality Solutions was tapped for multiple industry articles, including for BioProcess International, Pharmaceutical Outsourcing, and Pharma Manufacturing
- Modality Solutions executives spoke at key industry events, notably Biomanufacturing World Summit, Bio Supply Management Alliance, and Executive Platforms Thought Leader Series
The 41st annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful, private companies in the United States. The Inc. 5000's aggregate median revenue was over $55 billion, accounting for nearly 610,000 new jobs over the past three years. Complete 2021 results can be found here.
About Modality Solutions
Founded in 2011, Modality Solutions is the leading validation engineering, regulatory guidance expert, advanced testing, and cold chain optimization firm serving the biopharmaceutical cold chain industry. Its focus is on the successful and rapid regulatory approval of a drug company's therapy and its cold chain optimization. The ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering firm specializes in integrating cold chain operations, developing transport validation strategies, supporting global regulatory applications, and enabling clinical trial operations in developing countries. It conducts transport simulation testing with its unique Advantage Transport Simulation Laboratory™.
