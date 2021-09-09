HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modality Solutions, a full-service, award-winning biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Engineering™ firm, announced that Sumika Stansbury has joined the company as a Consulting Engineer.
Modality Solutions continues to expand its engineering staff to meet the cold chain engineering needs of pharmaceutical companies globally, fueled by the increasing number of drug products that require controlled-temperature transportation and storage. Biologics now represent over 40% of the pharmaceutical pipeline, with the cell and gene therapy market alone forecast to reach $35.4 billion by 2026.
Stansbury's undergraduate research experience—executing tests and analyzing data on the effects of temperature and flow rate changes on heat and mass transfer—serves as an ideal foundation for her new role. She will help biopharmaceutical companies prepare their drug products for the rigors of the cold chain by developing transport validation test protocols, reviewing test validation data, and writing the comprehensive technical reports they rely on for successful regulatory filings. Stansbury also will assist her engineering team colleagues in conducting drug transport risk assessments and developing strategies for mitigating the risks associated with transporting temperature-controlled drug products.
"Sumika joins us with a strong research background in the effects of surfactants on mass and heat transfer, enabling her to push the thinking on protecting drug product formulation integrity during transport," said Gary Hutchinson, President, Modality Solutions. "Her experience in chemical engineering, coupled with her strengths in team-building, project management, and client service, was a real differentiator. Sumika adds a valuable new dimension to our growing team."
"I'm excited to be working in an environment where I can contribute to improving patients' lives, by validating drug product transportation and helping pharmaceutical companies meet their regulatory filing deadlines," Stansbury said. "It's clear that Modality Solutions is building a team that not only has strong technical skills, but also can work well together to meet the client's goals."
Stansbury holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University and is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChe).
