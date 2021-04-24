WASHINGTON, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey-Hill announced her support for Responsum for Fibroids, an online empowerment, knowledge, and support platform for women with uterine fibroids, a condition that affects 70-80% of all women by the age of 50. Provided in partnership with CARE About Fibroids and The White Dress Project—two of the nation's leading fibroids support organizations—and underwritten with independent support from AbbVie, a global research-driven biopharmaceutical company, Responsum for Fibroids is available for free via web browser or mobile app.
Sharing her support for the app with over 3 million Instagram and nearly 1 million Twitter followers, Ms. Bailey-Hill has been an outspoken advocate for greater education and access to care for women with uterine fibroids, a condition she has personally experienced and "opened up" about with her fans.
Posting on her Instagram account, Ms. Bailey-Hill wrote, "LADIES! We must take care of our bodies and our health. For those of you who are suffering with fibroids or need additional information about fibroids, download the @responsumforfibroids https://bit.ly/3alTzSW, for up-to-date information and helpful resources. I am so relieved since having my UFE procedure. I want you, too, to be informed and find the relief that works best for you. Be strong and stay well, xo Cynthia."
Thoughtfully designed to best serve fibroids patients and their families, Responsum for Fibroids provides users with a toolkit of useful, community-oriented features. The platform replaces undependable web aggregators and social sites with a personalized Newsfeed that delivers easy-to-read summaries of important fibroids news and information from across the internet every day. Moreover, all Responsum for Fibroids content is written by professional health writers and vetted by a team of researchers under the guidance of an Expert Advisory Council.
Other features include the Community Chat, a moderated social wall where women can share experiences and advice; automatic translation into seven languages; and the Patient One-Sheet, which allows patients to easily collect, maintain, and print their key medical information. Members also have access to a robust collection of trusted patient resources, including financial assistance and support groups.
About Responsum Health
Responsum Health's mission is to build and support online knowledge communities for chronic disease patients. The company offers a free, revolutionary patient engagement platform that monitors, searches, and curates the internet to generate a personalized Newsfeed of article summaries, which are vetted by Responsum's patient group partners. Each comprehensive platform enables patients to comment on and rate articles, as well as share them with their professional care team and loved ones. Responsum also helps patients to better organize their health information, find local patient support groups and services, and support one another through a moderated, disease-specific social wall.
About The White Dress Project
The White Dress Project is one of the leading patient advocacy organizations for women with fibroids. Their mission is to galvanize support globally, lead awareness efforts, and raise funding for uterine fibroids research and education. The White Dress Project aims to empower women to share their stories to collectively highlight the importance of this issue.
About CARE About Fibroids
CARE About Fibroids is taking the lead in mobilizing women's health advocacy and policy-focused organizations to build greater awareness of uterine fibroids, as well as a sense of urgency around the need for improved diagnosis, expanded and better treatment options, and enhanced patient access to appropriate care.
