LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modere (the "Company"), a healthy, safe and clean-lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, household, and personal care products with a presence worldwide, today announced the launch of its "A Million Thanks" campaign. Through this campaign, Modere will donate more than $1.0 million of nutritional supplements to healthcare workers and first responders who are putting their own lives at risk to help those in need during this crisis. The Company will coordinate with its independent salesforce and loyal customers to identify candidates in North America and distribute the gifts to them.
"One of our core values at Modere is compassion and during these unprecedented times we remain focused on identifying ways to support those who are sacrificing so much in order to save lives," said Asma Ishaq, Modere CEO. "Our healthcare professionals and first responders are serving on the front lines during the global health pandemic and gifting them our high-quality nutritional supplements and personal care products is just one way we can show our appreciation for all that they are doing."
Modere has sent out a call to its North American independent salesforce and customers asking them to identify healthcare workers and first responders who are working on the front lines of the pandemic and fill out an online form with the individual's name and address. Recipients will each receive a package valued at more than $100, containing Modere products such as: Adult Multivitamin, Mineral Supplement (a liquid supplement containing essential amino acids, vitamins, and trace minerals), Vital (providing antioxidant support), Aloe Vera (a liquid supplement providing digestive and gastrointestinal support), Energy Shot (a naturally-derived energizing, fruit-based, liquid supplement), Logiq™ Creamer (a cognitive-enhancing, collagen-based supplement), Sports Rub (a soothing lotion for use after physical exertion), and Liquid BioCell® Life chews (a collagen/HA-based supplement for joint and skin health).
For additional information about Modere's "A Million Thanks" campaign or to nominate a healthcare worker or first responder please visit: modere.com/amillionthanks.
