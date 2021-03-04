SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Acupuncture™, the first franchise of its kind to make the natural health and beauty benefits of acupuncture available in an accessible and affordable way, is celebrating four years in Arizona and is offering $21 acupuncture sessions for new patients for the month of March 2021 to celebrate.
Founded in 2016 with its first location in North Scottsdale opening in early 2017, the brand has expanded its reach with four additional franchise locations located across the Valley including Village At Arrowhead, Dana Park, San Tan Pavilions, and 16th & Camelback. Since opening its first location, Modern Acupuncture has served over 20,000 patients, providing a total of 126,760 treatments across all five Arizona clinics.
"Acupuncture has been a saving grace for me through this pandemic," said Steve Dinkins, a patient of Modern Acupuncture. "I'm a member at Modern Acupuncture to get relief from my back and neck pain, but I found that the acupuncture treatments greatly reduced my stress and anxiety that 2020 brought as well. Acupuncture has evolved into a critical part of my wellness routine and I'm so thankful for it."
Modern Acupuncture offers an ancient practice for a modern individual. The company's goal is to revolutionize health, beauty, and wellness with a natural and evidence-based solution to the stressors of the modern lifestyle. Modern Acupuncture offers affordable memberships that encourage patients to include acupuncture in their regular health, beauty, and wellness routines. According to the World Health Organization, acupuncture is an all-natural, holistic treatment clinically proven to alleviate chronic pain, relieve stress, and treat over 30 diseases and conditions.
"We were able to keep the doors open at all of our five Valley locations throughout the pandemic to continue to serve our patients and we are so thankful for the hard work of our licensed acupuncturists and zen advisors who helped us provide this essential service," said Shannon Tolbert, franchisee of Modern Acupuncture at Dana Park and San Tan Pavilions. "We look forward to continuing to provide relief through accessible acupuncture treatments to patients across the Valley for decades to come."
Founded in 2016 by several key leaders who built and grew The Joint Corp., franchisor of The Joint Chiropractic, to the largest and fastest-growing chiropractic franchise in the world, Modern Acupuncture was created to lead a movement in propelling acupuncture into the 21st Century. Nationally, the brand has 43 locations across the country and has served more than 20,000 patients.
In honor of the four-year anniversary, Modern Acupuncture is offering new members a discounted intro session for $21, however, if the new member purchases a membership, the intro session purchase will be waived. This offer is exclusive to new members only and is good through March 31, 2021.
About Modern Acupuncture™
Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., and founded in 2016, Modern Acupuncture™ is revitalizing the ancient practice of acupuncture for the modern individual by making all-natural health and beauty benefits available to the public in Zen-inspired clinics across the country. There are currently 43 clinics in the U.S., with plans to open more in 2021.
Modern Acupuncture™ offers developer and franchisee opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. ACU Development, LLC is the franchisor of Modern Acupuncture™ franchise locations and an operator in some states. In California, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Washington, ACU Development, LLC and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional acupuncture practices.
