FORT WORTH, Texas, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Vascular, a pioneering medical group dedicated to preventing amputation through the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the lower leg, today announced the expansion of its national footprint with the opening of its newest office in Fort Worth. Modern Vascular will begin consultations for patients experiencing symptoms of PAD immediately and will begin Interventional Radiology treatments for qualified patients in mid-July.
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Still, 75% of US adults are unaware of the disease, demonstrating the need for education and treatment. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year. The incidence of PAD-related amputation is highest among Native Americans, African Americans and Hispanics. Modern Vascular finds these statistics unacceptable.
"We are facing an epidemic of PAD and associated amputations in this country; as many as 90% of these could be avoided with early intervention and treatment," said Yury Gampel, CEO, Modern Vascular. "Our below-the-knee and below-the-ankle procedures give patients alternatives to these amputations. We are really proud to bring these options to the Fort Worth area."
Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at risk. Residents are encouraged to visit www.ModernVascular.com and take an easy online assessment to determine their risk level.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Modern Vascular to Fort Worth," said Dr. Glenn A Beede, DPM, FACFAS Trinity Foot and Ankle Specialists PLLC. "At Trinity Foot and Ankle, we treat a lot of diabetic patients that have foot wounds, which is a classic sign of advanced PAD. Modern Vascular Interventional Radiologists specialize in revascularization below the knee, including the pedal loop which restores blood flow all the way to the toe. Other facilities just don't do that."
Having a Modern Vascular clinic in the community means that PAD patients will have an option to avoid lower leg amputation, and since the procedures are performed at a dedicated out-patient facility there is a lowered exposure to infectious disease and reduced cost vs. other treatment options.
Dr. Steven Hsu, MD will serve as Managing Physician and Lead Vascular Interventional Radiologist at Modern Vascular of Fort Worth. Dr. Hsu is Board Certified in Vascular and Interventional Radiology. Previously, he served as a clinical instructor at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and an Assistant Professor of Radiology at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
"At Modern Vascular, we have pioneered a more effective, less invasive approach to treating PAD, all the way to the foot," said Dr. Hsu. "I am really proud to be part of the Modern Vascular team and look forward to providing options and restoring hope for Fort Worth patients with PAD."
About Modern Vascular
Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through infrapopliteal, inframalleolar and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular currently operates and manages eleven offices across AZ, CO, MS, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com. For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.
