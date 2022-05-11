The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced Juan Andres, Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer of Moderna, Inc., as the confirmed closing keynote speaker for the 2022 ISPE Biotechnology Conference, taking place 28-30 June 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually.
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced Juan Andres, Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer of Moderna, Inc., as the confirmed closing keynote speaker for the 2022 ISPE Biotechnology Conference, taking place 28-30 June 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually.
During Mr. Andres's closing keynote address, he will discuss "Ideas to Performance: The Impossible Journey," and will go in-depth about Moderna's journey from start-up to scale-up, overcoming challenges, and moving into the future. Mr. Andres will give an overview of Moderna's pre-pandemic background, COVID preparation and operations insights, executing against the plan, and the company's future operations.
As Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer, Mr. Andres is responsible for the supply of products required for Moderna's preclinical and clinical development programs and scaling the CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and controls) processes across Moderna's portfolio. Mr. Andres also leads all CMC late-stage development and future commercialization activities. This year's conference will highlight what's in store for the future of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, examining how companies are developing new modalities and adapting to the current manufacturing environment through the modernization of aging facilities and the adoption of innovative approaches and processes.
Other featured speakers at the 2022 ISPE Biotechnology Conference include:
- Dr. Narendra Bam Senior Vice President, Medicine Development and Supply GlaxoSmithKline
- Dr. Peter Marks Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) FDA
Topics that will be addressed at this conference include:
- Advancing the manufacturing of complex biologic products
- Operations readiness, technology transfer & risk-based case studies
- Applications of mRNA Technologies
- Expanding your footprint: Opportunities in biotech
- ATMPs/Cell & Gene Therapy – projects & commercial manufacturing
- And more!
To explore the agenda and register for the 2022 ISPE Biotechnology Conference, please visit ISPE.org/Biotech22.
About ISPE
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world's largest nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancements across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 20,000+ members of ISPE are building solutions in the development and manufacture of safe, effective pharmaceutical and biologic medicines, and medical delivery devices in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida USA. Visit ISPE.org for more information.
