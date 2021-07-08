NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced Scott Nickerson, Senior Vice President, US Manufacturing, Moderna, Inc., as a newly confirmed keynote for the hybrid 2021 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference, taking place on 28–29 September in North Bethesda, Maryland.
Nickerson joined Moderna in May 2016 as Head of Quality accountable for all aspects of GxP Quality. Before Moderna, he was with Alexion Pharmaceuticals serving as Vice President of Quality Assurance and Quality Control. There, he supported biotech manufacturing for both commercial and clinical products. Nickerson led quality efforts supporting commercialization of two new rare disease therapies in multiple countries.
The opening keynote session COVID's Impact on Pharma Facilities of the Future will take a high-level look ahead at global pharmaceutical manufacturing and related regulatory systems. Nickerson will discuss the impact of COVID on the industry and the applications of future manufacturing operations.
Additional keynote speakers include:
David Churchward, Deputy Unit Manager, Inspectorate Strategy and Innovation, MHRA
MHRA Response to COVID19: Taking Learning into Future Regulatory Systems
Louis Schmukler, President, Global Product Development & Supply, Bristol-Myers Squibb
An Introduction to ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference from the Beginning: A Visionary's Perspective
In addition, representatives from BARDA, Operation Warp Speed, Vaccines Manufacturing & Innovation Centre (VMIC-UK), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and more will round out a compelling line-up of expert speakers.
Featuring technical presentations from regulatory authorities and industry leaders already planning and building "facilities of the future," the 2021 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference will explore topics such as the of patient-specific cell and gene therapy facilities, new developments in the use of artificial intelligence, innovations in treatment and the transforming technologies that produce them, and lessons learned from the COVID-19 era.
To ensure this experience is accessible to all, this will be a hybrid event with virtual components—delivering thought-provoking learning and global networking opportunities whether attendees choose to join us in-person or virtually.
Explore the agenda and register at ISPE.org/FOF21.
