TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the ever-changing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology clinical development landscape, the functional service provider (FSP) model has evolved, enabling companies of all sizes and capabilities to be successful. The art of FSP is that it provides flexible, scalable, fit-for-purpose models.
Some organizations may focus on the science, so they choose a traditional FSP model of managing specific functional activities, thus increasing productivity and streamlining processes, which enables them to balance their execution and expertise and keep their projects on the right path. Other companies may need to scale rapidly and accelerate development of another portfolio of projects. They may choose an integrated single-source solution with a global network of multi-functional comprehensive capabilities that can simplify, accelerate and de-risk their unique needs.
An FSP service offering allows separation of core/non-core capabilities within an organization and allows for a choice of functional partners who specialize in services, such as clinical, regulatory, biometrics (DM, BIOS and MW) and drug safety for a scalable team to operationalize functional service(s) alongside an in-house team as a collaborative partner.
Register for this webinar to learn about how agile and scalable FSP models can remove the burdens of employment, day-to-day management requirements and operational delivery.
Join expert speakers from TFS HealthScience, Kymberli Shropshire, Global Head of Functional Service Partnerships; Ian Kovacs, Exec. Director of Safety and Pharmacovigilance; Alison Sampson, Head of Pediatrics, Rare Diseases, Orphan Products Europe; and Dorothy Blythe, Principal Clinical Data Manager, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2pm EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Modernized Approach to Functional Service (FSP): A Necessary Evolution on the Road to True Partnership.
