TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global pandemic has accelerated the need to modernize clinical trials via a virtual (decentralized) framework. In this educational webinar, the speakers will explore the use of clinical outcome assessments (COAs) for the measurement of endpoints in clinical trials planned to support the approval of new therapeutic agents in the field of neuroscience. The strengths of this framework as well as the challenges and necessary scientific and operational considerations will be presented.
Register for this webinar to hear experts from Labcorp Drug Development discuss diverse perspectives to enable virtual patient-focused drug development in neuroscience.
From Labcorp Drug Development, join Tetyana Korchak, Executive Director, Neuroscience, Ophthalmology and Women's Health, Clinical Development Solutions; and Vanessa Patel, Director, Patient-Centered Assessment; along with Elan Cohen, Principal Investigator, Hassman Research Institute, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Modernizing Neuroscience Clinical Trials Using a Virtual Framework: A Perspective on Endpoint Measurement and Best Practices.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks