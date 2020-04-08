DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Instruments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global modular instruments market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025.
Significant growth in the electronics and semiconductor industries is one of the key factors driving the market. Modular instruments are used to test various components and devices at different stages of the manufacturing cycle and gauge the efficiency of the electronic system.
Furthermore, developments in the 4G and 5G infrastructure across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. With the advancements in long-term evolution (LTE) systems, increased adoption of smart devices and substantial growth in mobile data traffic, there is a growing requirement for advanced modular instruments for the development of newer technologies, including LTE-A, 4G and 5G. There is also a widespread utilization of PXI-based devices, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. It is an open and multi-vendor standard that ensures interoperability of modules and chassis from multiple vendors.
Other factors, including increasing production of flexible electronics and the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ametek (VTI Instruments), Astronics Corporation, Cobham, Fortive Corporation, JDS Uniphase, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Pickering Interfaces, Premier Measurement Solution, Rohde & Schwarz, Scientech Technologies, Teledyne Lecroy, Teradyne, Viavi Solutions, Yokogawa Electric Co. Ltd. etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global modular instruments market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the platform type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global modular instruments market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Modular Instruments Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Platform Type
6.1 PXI
6.2 AXIe
6.3 VXI
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Research and Development
7.2 Manufacturing and Installation
8 Market Breakup by Vertical
8.1 Aerospace and Defense
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Electronics and Semiconductor
8.4 Telecommunications
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Inbound Logistics
11.3 Operations
11.4 Outbound Logistics
11.5 Marketing and Sales
11.6 Service
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ametek
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Astronics Corporation
14.3.3 Cobham
14.3.4 Fortive Corporation
14.3.5 JDS Uniphase
14.3.6 Keysight Technologies
14.3.7 National Instruments
14.3.8 Pickering Interfaces
14.3.9 Premier Measurement Solution
14.3.10 Rohde & Schwarz
14.3.11 Scientech Technologies
14.3.12 Teledyne Lecroy
14.3.13 Teradyne
14.3.14 Viavi Solutions
14.3.15 Yokogawa Electric
