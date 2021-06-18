NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The modular laboratory automation market report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is expected to grow by USD 1.08 billion during 2020-2024.
Request a free sample here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40241
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends and drivers and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of research activities. Also, trends such as smart integration will have a positive impact on the growth of the modular laboratory automation market growth during the next few years.
The modular laboratory automation market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The modular laboratory automation market covers the following areas:
- Modular Laboratory Automation Market Sizing
- Modular Laboratory Automation Market Forecast
- Modular Laboratory Automation Market Analysis
Request a Free Sample to Understand the Scope of the Report
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Becton,Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Gel Documentation Systems - Global gel documentation systems market is segmented by end-user (Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Pharma and biotech companies, and Academic and research institutes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Bloodstream Infection Testing Market - Global bloodstream infection testing market is segmented by technology (conventional testing and non-conventional testing) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast
- 2019-2024
- Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of automated high-throughput and STAT testing
- procedures
- Integration of AI and analytical tools in laboratory workflow
- Standardization among modular laboratory automation solutions
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Subscribe to Technavio and gain instant access to 17,000+ reports
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/modular-laboratory-automation-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modular-laboratory-automation-market-to-grow-over--1-billion-globally-during-2020-2024--technavio-301315575.html
SOURCE Technavio