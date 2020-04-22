DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer. Markets, Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Cancer Type, including Companion Dx and by Country. With Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID Pandemic Recession Forecast Revisions. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Molecular diagnostics for cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge. Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of pharmacogenomics, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID-19 driven recession. The latest numbers factor in the different COVID-19 forces and their timing and their effect on growth.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions.
Key Topics Covered:
i. Molecular Dx Oncology Market - Strategic Situation Analysis with Impact of the COVID Driven Recession
ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics
1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab.
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Lab
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Market Segments
2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.3.4 Physician's and POCT
3. Market Trends.
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets
3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes
3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth.
3.2.1 Falling Prices.
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Testing as a Controllable Cost
3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development.
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing
3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology
3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing
3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments
- Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
- Importance of These Developments
- How to Use This Section
- Coronavirus Pandemic Bites into European Cancer Research
- Veracyte's Prosigna IDs Patients Likely to Benefit from Aggressive Chemotherapy
- Combining CRISPR and Nanopore Sequencing
- Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer Early via Cell Clusters
- Roche, Illumina unveil 15-year cancer diagnostic tie-up
- Saga, Servier Sign Liquid Biopsy Services Deal
- Home urine test could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer
- Cancer Gene Tests Cost-Effective for Breast Cancer Patients
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Elio Tissue Assay
- OncoCyte to Buy Cancer Testing Company Razor Genomics
- Blood Test May Eliminate Need for Exploratory Surgery
- NGS Cancer Panel Receives New York State Conditional Approval
- Biocartis Inks Cancer CDx Deal With Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Icon Acquires MolecularMD
- Guardant Health to Develop Companion Diagnostic Tests for AstraZeneca.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies to Leverage Genentech, Microsoft Deals to Advance Immune
- Profiling Business.
- Illumina to Launch New NovaSeq Chip, iSeq Kit; Grow Oncology and Reproductive Health
- Business
- UgenTec, MDxHealth Partner To Develop AI Software for Prostate Cancer Tests
- Guardant Health, Core Diagnostics to Offer Liquid Biopsy in India
- Invitae Q3 Revenues More Than Double
- Illumina to Acquire Pacific Biosciences
- Lung Cancer Panel From PlexBio Receives CE Mark
5. Profiles of Key MDx Companies
6. The Global Market for MDx Cancer
6.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
7. Global MDx Cancer Markets - By Type of Cancer
7.1 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
7.2 MDx Breast Cancer
7.3 MDx Colorectal Cancer.
7.4 MDx Cervical Cancer
7.5 MDx Lung Cancer
7.6 MDx Precancer
7.7 MDx Melanoma Cancer
7.8 MDx Blood
7.9 MDx Companion Dx Development
7.10 MDx Other Cancer
8. Cancer Treatment and Trials
8.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
8.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
8.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
Appendices
I. United States Medicare System: January 2020 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule
II. FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests
III. FDA Approved Microbial Tests
III. FDA Approved Pharmacogenomics Tests
A selection of companies mentioned include:
- 10x Genomics, Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agena Bioscience, Inc.
- Agilent
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Biolidics Ltd.
- bioMrieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation.
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cancer Genetics
- Epigenomics AG.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences
- Freenome
- Genomic Health
- GenomOncology
- GILUPI Nanomedizin .
- Grail, Inc.
- Guardant Health
- HalioDx
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invivogen
- Miltenyi Biotec
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega .
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Rarecells SAS.
- RareCyte
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Sense Biodetection
- Serametrix
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Todos Medical
- Trovagene
- Volition
- Vortex Biosciences
