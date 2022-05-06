DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the global market for assays used to detect specific nucleic acid sequences in medical and life science applications. The goal of all DNA-based diagnostic assays is similar, but several different technologies can be employed. The report analyzes each technology in detail, determines major players and current market status, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Scientific challenges and advances, including the latest trends, are emphasized. Government regulations, major collaborations, recent patents and factors affecting the industry from a global perspective are examined. New directions for DNA diagnostic technologies and emerging applications in clinical diagnostics are also examined.
Key molecular diagnostic technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, and growth is forecast from 2021 to 2026. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market driving forces are also provided.
Report Includes
- 60 tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for molecular diagnostics
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for molecular diagnostic technologies by technology, application and region
- Information about food and drug administration guidelines and internal standards for DNA diagnostics, and coverage of novel therapeutic products and their approvals
- Discussion on related issues, government regulations, and reimbursement through insurance, patient confidentiality and other legal ramifications
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players, including Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, General Electric, Siemens Healthcare GmbH and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Medical device companies, both industry giants and startups, are significantly investing in research and development (R&D) to develop innovative diagnostic products that can manage a host of medical conditions, including obesity, sleep apnea, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cardiac diseases, as well as disability rehabilitation and the monitoring of progressive nervous system disorders, such as Parkinson's disease.
The increasing prevalence of diseases requiring round-the-clockmonitoring is an important driverof the market, and it is expected to significantly contribute to the industry's double-digit growth, especially considering the increase in the global geriatric population. Technological advancements are also promoting the adoption of many diagnostic products.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Introduction to Genomic Diagnostics
- Expression Profiling and Disease
- Expression Profiling and Infectious Disease
- Dna Sequencing for Genotyping and Diagnosis
- Clinical Pharmacology
- Mutation Detection and Genotyping for Specific Genes
- Identification of New Disease Genes
Chapter 4 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Impact of Covid-19 on Market
- Changes in Consumption Trends for Health-Related Products
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- High Incidences of Infectious Diseases
- Increasing Incidences of Chronic Disease
- Increasing Research and Development Budget
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditures
- Restraints and Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Framework
- High R&D and Marketing Costs
- Opportunities
- Point-Of Care Tests That Minimize Dependency on Lab Testing
- Discovery of New Biomarkers and Advances in Molecular Techniques
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Microarrays
- Description
- Microfluidic Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- PCR
- Market Size and Forecast
- In Situ Hybridization
- Labeling Techniques
- In Situ Hybridization Applications
- Fiber Fish
- Her2 Fish Testing
- Market Size and Forecast
- Others
- Trend Toward Single-Cell Measurements
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Molecular Diagnostics by Application
- Infectious Diseases
- Market Size and Forecast
- Oncology
- Leukemias
- Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- Genetic Marker of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- Market Size and Forecast
- Pre- and Post-Natal Screening
- Carrier Screening
- Prenatal Diagnostic Testing
- Amniocentesis
- Chorionic Villus Sampling
- Genetic Counseling
- Preimplantation Diagnosis
- Newborn Screening
- Market Size and Forecast
- Identity and Paternity
- Paternity Testing
- Technology
- Accreditation
- Legal Issues
- Veterinary Identity Testing
- Market Size and Forecast
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Molecular Diagnostic Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Regulations and Finance
- Overview
- Europe
- U.S.
- Japan
- Insurance
- Food and Drug Administration Guidelines
- Internal Standards for DNA Diagnostics
- Minimum Information About a Microarray
- Experiment: Miame 2.0
- Microarray Quality Control Project
- Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments
- Personalized Medicines and Companion Diagnostics
- FDA Guidelines for in Vitro Companion Diagnostics
- Definition and Use of An IVD Companion Diagnostic Device
- Review and Approval of IVD Companion Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutic Products
- Novel Therapeutic Products
- Approval of a Therapeutic Product Without An Approved Ivd Companion Diagnostic Device
- General Policies
- FDA Approved Companion Diagnostics
- Nucleic Acid-Based Tests
- Pharmacogenomics Research Network
Chapter 10 Patents
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Almac Group
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biomerieux Sa
- Cardinal Health
- Danaher Corp.
- Elitech Group
- General Electric
- Grifols (Novartis Molecular Diagnostics)
- Hologic Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Myriad Genetics
- Philips Healthcare
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Roche Holding AG (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zu0m
