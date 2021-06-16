AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover Labs, a full-service, diagnostic laboratory, has announced its launch of fast diagnostic testing for nursing homes, primary care doctors, clinics, and prescribing physicians nationwide.
In addition to offering same-day COVID-19 test results, Discover Labs also provides testing for Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI), Respiratory Pathogens (RPP), and Wound Infections.
"We know how important it is to provide fast, accurate testing and same-day results," said Ernesto Lizardi, Vice President of Clinical Laboratory Operations of Discover Labs. "Using our comprehensive clinical laboratory, we can offer medical facilities broad diagnostics solutions as health is top of mind for everyone."
From start to finish, Discover Labs provides testing kits, collects samples, processes samples, and provides results on the same day samples arrive at the lab.
About Discover Labs
Founded in 2020, Discover Labs is a no-cost, full-service diagnostic laboratory. The company elevates the lab service space by making testing simple, stress-free, and accessible while providing highly accurate, fast results by using innovative technology and data analysis software. Discover Labs' team of dedicated scientists utilizes custom panels to meet a wide array of diagnostic needs and is highly invested in creating an unparalleled experience for those they serve.
