TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOLLI™, a homegrown, wire-free, radiation-free technology for breast cancer surgery, will replace the radioactive seed localization process being used at Sunnybrook Hospital. The newly developed tool, which was recently approved for use by Health Canada, enables radiologists to quickly and accurately localize lesions. The technology facilitates more efficient removal by surgeons, and results in a better overall experience for patients.
"MOLLI was created at the Louise Temerty Breast Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook, and it's only fitting that this visionary hospital will now be the first to adopt this groundbreaking technology," said Jim Temerty, Chairman of MOLLI Surgical. "What started as a promise to patients and their families – to lessen the strain and inconvenience of their breast cancer journey; to safeguard their health and well-being; to prioritize and improve their comfort and care – has become a reality at Sunnybrook."
"The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in delayed procedures and breast cancer screenings over the past 18 months at Sunnybrook and at every hospital around the world," said Andy Smith, President and CEO of Sunnybrook Hospital. "Having seen the indelible positive impact that MOLLI can have in the lives of patients and doctors, we couldn't be more proud to make use of this Canadian-developed technology and to help introduce MOLLI to the world."
MOLLI employs a small, 3.2 mm magnetic marker which is implanted by a radiologist in the patient to localize the breast cancer tumour. During the procedure, the surgeon uses the MOLLI Wand, which detects the MOLLI Marker, to remove the lesion more efficiently. Unlike wire-guided techniques and radioactive seed technology, the MOLLI Marker can be implanted within 30 days prior to surgery. By decoupling localization of the lesion from removal, MOLLI allows for more efficient clinical workflows, while allowing for greater comfort and convenience for patients. The technology's ease-of-use allows for quick adoption by doctors and its miniature size facilitates improved cosmetic outcomes for patients.
The benefits of MOLLI extend beyond its use. By using magnetism instead of radioactive technology, hospitals avoid expensive equipment and extensive safety regulations surrounding radiation and disposal protocols. The technology has also been designed to be compatible with conventional mammography and ultrasound imaging, facilitating a smooth transition into hospitals.
"This milestone would not be possible without the tremendous partnership between MOLLI Surgical Inc. and Sunnybrook Hospital," said President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical Inc., Fazila Seker, PhD. "We look forward to having more hospitals across Canada and throughout North America join us in prioritizing care and putting patients first."
ABOUT OUR TECHNOLOGY
Our first product, MOLLI, is a wire-free, radiation-free localization technology for breast cancer surgery. Consisting of a marker, detection wand and visualization tablet, MOLLI is designed for superior tumour localization accuracy, enhanced reliability, ease-of-use and a more efficient lumpectomy workflow compared to wire or radioactive seed methods. The MOLLI solution provides comfort, convenience, and confidence to both clinicians and patients — and is the first of many accessible solutions that can be imagined and brought to life through partnerships between MOLLI Surgical and clinicians who envision using MOLLI's capability across the surgical spectrum.
ABOUT MOLLI SURGICAL
MOLLI Surgical started in the operating room, where surgeons were using dated tools to treat cancer patients — and we knew we could do better. Our surgical wand is precise, easy-to-use and built with the realities of the operating room in mind. More importantly, it is built with patients in mind. Our technology replaces procedures to mark tumours with one that is not only kinder — but more accurate, efficient and cost-effective. MOLLI Surgical is proud to build the advanced equipment that patients prefer to have and that physicians prefer to use.
