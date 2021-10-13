TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOLLI Surgical Inc.— a medical device innovator providing breast cancer patients with a better experience through wire-free localization technology for breast cancer surgery — is now certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.
"The survey results showed that our people take a great deal of pride in the work they do at MOLLI Surgical and in the work of their colleagues," said Fazila Seker, CEO of MOLLI Surgical. "This certification is a tremendous testament to the values we share and I'm tremendously thankful to our team for their valuable feedback, for being ambassadors of our values, and for their trust in our executive team."
"Our team is passionate about serving others, from patients to physicians and caregivers, and it shows in everything we do," said Ananth Ravi, Chief Science and Clinical Officer, MOLLI Surgical. "They inspire me every day in this work that means so much to all of us."
Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues.
"Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.
MOLLI Surgical's technology helps radiologists mark lesions quickly and accurately, and enables surgeons to locate and remove lesions more efficiently while facilitating the best cosmetic results and a better patient experience.
About MOLLI Surgical:
MOLLI Surgical started in the operating room, where surgeons were using dated tools to treat cancer patients — and we knew we could do better. Our surgical wand is precise, easy-to-use and built with the realities of the operating room in mind. More importantly, it is built with patients in mind. Our technology replaces procedures to mark tumours with one that is not only kinder — but more accurate, efficient and cost-effective. MOLLI Surgical is proud to build the advanced equipment that patients prefer to have and that physicians prefer to use. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit them at Great Place to Work or find them on Twitter.
