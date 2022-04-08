New Program Provides a Curated Collection of Educational Resources Most Recommended by Patient and Physician Advocates to Support and Improve the Experience of People Affected by Breast Cancer
DEERFIELD, Ill., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOLLI Surgical, known for its wire-free, radiation-free localization technology for breast cancer surgery, has announced the launch of its H.O.P.E. (Help-Optimism-Positivity-Empowerment)™ Program, a collection of resources, interviews, support and services recommended by patients, clinicians and advocates. The program furthers the company's commitment to improving the patient experience and helping people affected by breast cancer make decisions that are right for them. H.O.P.E. is built on the foundation of "Breast Practices," a Facebook Live show hosted by Fazila Seker, Ph.D., President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical Inc., and addresses various topics in patient-centered care.
It consists of the following resources:
- The H.O.P.E. Wall - a tribute to a diverse group of people impacted by breast cancer who are making an influence in the breast cancer community through both education and advocacy.
- Educational resources for breast cancer surgery developed by MOLLI Surgical in partnership with patient and physician advocates, including the first of its kind Breast Localization Toolkit for physicians and patients.
- H.O.P.E. Navigator - H.O.P.E. Navigator and breast cancer survivor, Jennifer Wolf is available to listen and help patients and their caregivers find the H.O.P.E. resources that are right for them.
- Breast Practices - a weekly Facebook Live broadcast hosted by Fazila Seker addressing a range of topics in patient-centered care to help people living with breast cancer make the decision that's right for them.
- Recommendations of educational resources from the expert patient and physician guests of Breast Practices.
MOLLI Surgical is actively assembling a group of patients and physicians, known as the H.O.P.E. Advocate Advisors, that will provide strategic guidance into the continued development of programs and resources to improve the patient and caregiver experience.
"After being diagnosed with DCIS – stage 0 breast cancer – in Fall 2019, I realized that I had a calling to encourage others facing a similar situation," says Jennifer Douglas, DCIS breast cancer survivor, H.O.P.E. Advocate Advisor, and writer. "I'm proud to partner with the MOLLI Surgical team to help spark meaningful conversations amongst patients and their caregivers, encouraging and guiding them along their journey."
"At MOLLI Surgical, we aim to deliver a simplified patient experience before, during and after surgery – including providing educational resources and support to patients and families affected by a breast cancer diagnosis. Listening to one patient's personal experience is what inspired our device. Our goal is to make a difficult experience easier and to help patients and their care teams achieve greater results," says Seker.
MOLLI Surgical's FDA-cleared MOLLI® device provides localization of breast cancer using a 3.2 mm marker that can be detected using the MOLLI Wand® and displayed visually with the MOLLI Tablet®. Together, these tools help surgeons locate small, nonpalpable tumors more efficiently and with improved accuracy and better cosmetic results. Because the MOLLI Marker® can be implanted by a radiologist any time within 30 days of surgery – unlike wire localization, which must occur the same day – patients have more flexibility in scheduling the two procedures when it's most convenient for them and their surgeon. This is particularly useful for women who lack access to resources, such as childcare or paid medical leave, that make medical procedures feasible.
For access to the full library of resources for patients, physicians and caregivers, visit: http://mollisurgical.com/hope/
