TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOLLI Surgical is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the Best Workplaces Managed by Women for 2021.
MOLLI Surgical earned the honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.
"We're thankful to Great Place to Work for singling out our company — which is not only led by women, but strives to lead in the treatment of a disease that affects so many women," said Fazila Seker, PhD, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical Inc. "Our company started with one patient raising her voice and demanding better — and the members of our team continue to work alongside the breast cancer community every day to encourage more women to speak up and create positive change."
The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.
To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year and have a female President or CEO. Great Place to Work® has determined the Best Workplaces Managed by Women based on employee responses to our Trust Index Survey.
ABOUT MOLLI SURGICAL:
MOLLI Surgical started in the operating room, where surgeons were using dated tools to treat cancer patients — and we knew we could do better. Our surgical wand is precise, easy-to-use and built with the realities of the operating room in mind. More importantly, it is built with patients in mind. Our technology replaces procedures to mark tumours with one that is not only kinder — but more accurate, efficient and cost-effective. MOLLI Surgical is proud to build the advanced equipment that patients prefer to have and that physicians prefer to use. For more information, visit mollisurgical.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA).
Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at http://www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
Shelley Bruner
Jones PR, for MOLLI Surgical
702-790-9887
Shelley Bruner, JONES PR, 702-790-9887, shelley@jonespr.net
