EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the first case was discovered near her home and her family, Heather Sittig, CEO of Relola.com knew something had to be done to stop spread the disease. Instead of just thinking about it she declared to her family that night she was going to put Covid-19 in its place. The next day she told a few team members at work and the result, the whole team work all night and all day during the weekend to create a free site not just for California, her home, but for the world.
What they created is a map that allows people to report anonymously how they are feeling if they have any target symptoms, where they have traveled in the past 14 days and if they have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case of Covid-19. All good Moms know forewarned is forearmed and with this advance notice people could elect to self-quarantine and avoid exposure to the virus. In less than an hour and with no media, hundreds had signed up, and it grows everyone minute, as we all know by sharing information, we can prevent the spread of the disease and save lives. Here it is - use it - share it
Relola.com is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. Founded in 2015, Relola is a provider of location-based enterprise solutions that enable organizations to own and broadcast organic content generated by their networks.
